Head-To-Head Survey: Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) and IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) and IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Utilities and IREN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A $2.58 10.56 IREN $372.10 million 11.61 -$28.95 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Canadian Utilities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IREN.

This table compares Canadian Utilities and IREN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A IREN -9.40% -2.12% -1.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Canadian Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of IREN shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of IREN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Utilities and IREN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Utilities 0 0 0 0 0.00 IREN 0 2 8 1 2.91

IREN has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given IREN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IREN is more favorable than Canadian Utilities.

Summary

IREN beats Canadian Utilities on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility located near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada. The ATCO EnPower segment provides hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas electricity generation; natural gas storage; industrial water solutions; clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile. The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas; and provides whole-home solutions. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canadian Utilities Limited is a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

