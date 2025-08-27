Hingham Institution for Savings $HIFS Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 549.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $289.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.21. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $209.71 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The savings and loans company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 15.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

