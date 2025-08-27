Holley (NYSE:HLLY) versus Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head to Head Analysis

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holley and Workhorse Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $602.22 million 0.78 -$23.24 million ($0.26) -15.00 Workhorse Group $6.62 million 3.23 -$101.79 million ($99.75) -0.01

Profitability

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Holley and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley -5.12% 5.81% 2.19% Workhorse Group -760.65% -210.72% -74.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Holley and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Workhorse Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,024.10%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Holley.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Holley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Holley has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holley beats Workhorse Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

