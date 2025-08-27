H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 184.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $30,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,342,000 after acquiring an additional 429,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,274 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 735,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 252,185 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.