Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 30,242 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Five9 worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 266,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 601,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,564,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,488,000 after acquiring an additional 308,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $181,779.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,476.75. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $81,764.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,594.83. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $1,113,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

