Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 35,752 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 171.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.