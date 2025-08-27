Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 510,610 Shares of NIO Inc. $NIO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

NIO Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. NIO has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.