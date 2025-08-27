Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 51,393 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 173.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

