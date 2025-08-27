Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,790 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.22 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.