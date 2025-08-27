Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,461 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,313.73. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,470. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

