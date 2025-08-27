Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 445.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 134,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 2,135.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Viking by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

