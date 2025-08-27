Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Olin worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 40.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 201,171 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $801,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,070.89. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

