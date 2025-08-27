Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF $EWD

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 589.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.88% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Up 0.2%

EWD stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $384.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

