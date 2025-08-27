Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 753,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,262,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

NYSE KRC opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

