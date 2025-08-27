Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,385 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 266.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 91,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

SPYV stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

