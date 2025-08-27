Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,267 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $297,687.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 705,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,156.44. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

