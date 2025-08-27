Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 189,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,935,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $52,009.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $463,203.24. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,575,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PENG opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Penguin Solutions Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

