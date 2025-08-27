Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 58,033 Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.