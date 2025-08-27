Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Stride worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $461,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stride by 14,892.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Stride by 65.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Up 2.1%

LRN opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $170.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRN

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.