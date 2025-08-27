Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LSTR opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.