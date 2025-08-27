Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 344.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,531 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

