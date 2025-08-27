Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,202.25. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,636.96. This represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7%

NVT opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.