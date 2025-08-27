Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

About InvenTrust Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.