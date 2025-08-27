Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,409 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,477,000 after buying an additional 164,149 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Yelp by 122.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after buying an additional 1,048,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after buying an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yelp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $32,330.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 204,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,417. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,000.72. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,755 shares of company stock valued at $970,751. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YELP

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.