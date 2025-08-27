Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,478 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at $90,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 492,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,468,000. Finally, Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at $35,178,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. The trade was a 80.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 23,540 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $995,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. This represents a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

