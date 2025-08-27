Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Bruker by 274.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Bruker Trading Down 1.6%

Bruker stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

