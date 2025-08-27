Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYPT. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

