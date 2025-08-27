Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,502 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

Roku Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

