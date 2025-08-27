Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 237.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,530.3% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 233,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 218,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $68.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

