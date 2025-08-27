Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novem Group raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3%

MPW stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

