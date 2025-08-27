Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 107,871 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.