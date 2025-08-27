Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,111,000 after acquiring an additional 125,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,384 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,279,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 353,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

