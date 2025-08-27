Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $4.02 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of First Hawaiian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $16,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500,535 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,325,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 305,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after purchasing an additional 211,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,786,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $27.07.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FHB opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.