Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,876 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

