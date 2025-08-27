Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,357 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 718.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Boston Beer worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 7,861.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $216.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

