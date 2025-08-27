Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 28,084 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 364.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

