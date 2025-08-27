Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,544 Shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. TMT General Partner Ltd raised its position in shares of XPeng by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340,907 shares during the period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised its position in shares of XPeng by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 2,699.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $9,398,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEV

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.