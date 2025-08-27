Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 433.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $218,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,780.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,020,739.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,414. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

