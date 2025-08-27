Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 323.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Nextracker worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 796.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXT stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $70.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $435,352.14. This represents a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,229.60. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,212. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

