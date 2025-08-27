Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 275.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,772,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,868,000 after purchasing an additional 428,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

