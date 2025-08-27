Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 813.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 107,716 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Cognex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.