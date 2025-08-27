Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 420.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

