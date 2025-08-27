Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,570,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after buying an additional 171,228 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

