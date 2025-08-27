Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1,007.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SMG opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.