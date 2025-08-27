Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545,264 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of EWY stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

