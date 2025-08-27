Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,179,632 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179,632 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 507.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.