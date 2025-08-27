Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 216,430 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,430 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

