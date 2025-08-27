Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 58,518 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,518 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

