Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 60,791 Shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA $EBR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,791 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

EBR opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This is a positive change from Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 700.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

