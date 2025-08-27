Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 76,954 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,954 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CAE by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 132.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $11,365,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,530,000 after purchasing an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. CAE Inc has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $806.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

